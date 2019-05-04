NEET postponed in Odisha due to cyclone Fani

The on Saturday postponed the Medical Entrance exam, in Odisha, which was scheduled to be held on May 5, in the wake of the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

Taking to Twitter, R Subrahmanyam, secretary in the said, "# exam scheduled for 5th May in postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of #FaniCyclone. Revised dates for the exam in will be announced soon. @DG_NTA @PrakashJavdekar @CMO_Odisha."

Earlier, the Students' Union of (NSUI) president, also penned down a letter to the President, and Union HRD ministry -- requesting them to postpone exam, in view of difficulties faced by the students due to cyclone 'Fani' in Tamil Nadu, and

Cyclone Fani made landfall in the morning of May 3 and wreaked havoc in the state of Odisha. It has claimed three lives and left more than 160 injured, besides causing large scale destruction of property.

