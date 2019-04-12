JUST IN
Business Standard

Neha promises craziest 'BFFs with Vogue' season

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Neha Dhupia is excited about the upcoming season of "BFFs With Vogue", and says it will be the "craziest, zaniest and super sassy" season.

"This season of 'BFFs With Vogue' is full-out madness," Neha said in a statement.

"We've had such a great time shooting this season with the craziest, zaniest and super sassy BFFs from Bollywood, that the only way to compliment it would be with a promo as crazy, fiery yet full of fun," she added.

Season three of "BFFs with Vogue" will premiere on April 27 on Colors Infinity.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 20:38 IST

