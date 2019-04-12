Amitabh Bachchan shells out Rs 70 crore as tax

Megastar Amitabh paid Rs 70 crore as tax for the financial year 2018-19.

"Mr has paid Rs 70 crore tax for the financial year 2018-19," his said in a statement.

In the recent past, Big B also paid off loans of 2,084 farmers in Muzaffarpur, He has also donated Rs 10 lakh to the family members of each victim of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

This year, he was seen in 'Badla'. Shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, it is a mystery thriller which also features Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, and The film is produced by and Azure Entertainment. An official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film 'The Invisible Guest', its story follows an interaction between a regarding a murder.

Big B will soon be seen in fantasy trilogy 'Brahmastra', produced by Dharma Productions. It is releasing this Also backed by Fox Star Studios, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh and Nagarjuna in key roles.

Besides this, he is making his Tamil film debut too.

--IANS

