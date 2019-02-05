'New Amsterdam' to have season 2, says Anupam Kher

-
ALSO READ
Indian cinema will always remain important for me: Anupam Kher
Thank you for your love, laughter: Anupam to Kirron
NBC orders nine more episodes of Anupam Kher's 'New Amsterdam'
Honoured to speak at World Hindu Congress: Anupam Kher
Kher resigns as FTII chairman citing commitment to international TV show
-
Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he is excited that his medical drama series "New Amsterdam" has been confirmed for the second season.
An ecstatic Anupam on Tuesday tweeted that the show celebrates compassion and diversity.
"I am delighted to share with you all that our series 'New Amsterdam' is confirmed for season 2. Congratulations to our brilliant cast and crew. It is a show which celebrates love, life, compassion and diversity. So happy and excited," wrote the actor, who played a neurosurgeon in the first season.
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
On the Bollywood front, the 63-year-old actor was last seen on screen in in "The Accidental Prime Minister", directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.
He played former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film.
--IANS
dc/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU