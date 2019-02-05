'New Amsterdam' to have season 2, says Anupam Kher

Veteran says he is excited that his medical drama series "New Amsterdam" has been confirmed for the second season.

An ecstatic on Tuesday tweeted that the show celebrates compassion and diversity.

"I am delighted to share with you all that our series 'New Amsterdam' is confirmed for season 2. Congratulations to our brilliant cast and crew. It is a show which celebrates love, life, compassion and diversity. So happy and excited," wrote the actor, who played a in the first season.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor played by Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

On the Bollywood front, the 63-year-old was last seen on screen in in "The Accidental Prime Minister", directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the

He played former in the film.

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)