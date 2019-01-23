New Zealand opt to bat in first ODI

won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI against here on Wednesday.

have recalled Ambati Rayudu and Kuldeep Yadav after dropping them out of the third and final ODI against at the MCG on Friday.

The duo has replaced and

Meanwhile, the hosts went in with spinner besides all-rounder in the opener.

Teams:

New Zealand:AMartin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom

Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,

--IANS

tri/vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)