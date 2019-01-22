Arsenal's Bellerin to miss rest of season with knee injury

Arsenal's Spanish defender will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a cruciate ligament injury, the side announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old sustained the during Arsenal's derby against Chelsea in a contest at the on Saturday, reports news.

"We can confirm that Hector has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee," Arsenal said in a statement on the club's official website, "Hector will undergo to repair this in the coming days."

The club added that Bellerin will recover from his within six to nine months, which sidelines him for the rest of this season and may affect his play at the beginning of the 2019-2020 season.

Arsenal's Spanish head coach, Unai Emery, said he would rely on defenders and to play in Bellerin's absence.

In other injury-related news, Arsenal said that Armenian and the side's attacking midfielder, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has recovered from his right foot metatarsal fracture, and is expected to be back training with the team this week.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)