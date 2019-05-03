Tiger Woods to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

US Donald will present the to ace on May 6.

The 43-year-old, who won his fifth Masters in April in Augusta ending a decade-long drought without a major, will receive the medal in a ceremony at the White House's Rose Garden, reports

The medal is one of the highest civilian honours in the US, and Woods will be only the fourth to receive one.

had last month revealed that Woods was to receive the honour following his performance at the Masters.

The was introduced by late in 1963 and it recognises "individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours".

The other three golfers who have received this medal are Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and the PGA Tour's first black player,

--IANS

aak/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)