NFR launches all-women squad for safety of women rail passengers

To ensure security of women train passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Lumding division has launched a dedicated RPF Women Squad named as Joymati Bahini.
A statement issued by Northeast Frontier Railway chief public relations officer P.J. Sharma said this on Tuesday, adding that the squad comprises women sub-inspectors and constables of the Railway Protection Force.
Joymati Bahini was officially launched by B.B. Mishra, Inspector General cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of NFR at Kamkhaya Railway Station.
"It was named after the courageous princess, Joymati," said the CPRO .
The main aim of the Joymati Bahini is to strengthen women security around Guwahati region within railway premises and trains.
Members of the Joymati Bahini started their duty by interacting with women passengers at the Guwahati and Kamkhya Railway stations.
"Passengers are also being told to dial 182 immediately in case of any emergency on running trains or platforms. Their main focus area is to enhance women security by ensuring sanctity of reserved compartments, women compartments," the statement said.
Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF Raghuveer Chooka also briefed everyone about the performance of RPF during the year 2018 in which at least 301 distressed women and children were provided assistance by the RPF team over the Lumding division.
