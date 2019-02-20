NGT seeks action plan to stop discharge of polluted water in Yamuna

The has sought an action plan from a committee headed by CPCB to stop discharge of polluted water in the river and prosecute the offenders.

A bench headed by NGT Justice directed various authorities -- Central Board, Committee, Jal Board, East Municipal Corporation, and Control Board -- to hold a joint meeting on the issue within a month.

"The will be CPCB for coordination and compliance.The report of the action taken be furnished to this tribunal within two months by e-mail," the bench said while posting the matter for consideration on May 20.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by resident Abhisht Kusum Gupta against disposing of sewer waste in the irrigation canal near Sector 137 in the district.

According to the applicant, sewer waste coming from villages situated near Sector 137, Noida, is being drained into the irrigation canal.

The tribunal had earlier directed the (Noida) and the Control Board to submit report on dumping of waste in an irrigation canal.

According to the report, the drain is originating from Kondli in Delhi and other drains are also connected to the said drain.

"Kondli drain carries polluted effluent from Delhi and thereafter joins river at Sector 168. Sewage is also being dumped into the drain in Sector 137, Noida. It was found that the water quality was not up to the standards. The Noida has also written a letter to the Chief Secretary, Delhi," the NGT noted.

"In view of the above, action is also required to be taken by the authorities at Delhi including the Delhi Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and The coordination will be required by a central agency as two states are involved in dealing with the matter," the bench also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, said.

