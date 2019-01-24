Green panel directs pollution control board to take action against illegal brick kilns in UP's Hapur

The Thursday directed the Board (CPCB) to probe into a plea alleging that brick kilns were operating in district of without environmental sanctions.

A bench headed by NGT Justice asked CPCB, state board and District Magistrate to look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law.

"Let the Central Board, Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and District Magistrate, look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report to this Tribunal within one month from the date of receipt of copy of this order by e-mail.

"The UPPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The applicant is at liberty to furnish complete sets of papers to the CPCB, UPPCB and District Magistrate, Hapur, alongwith copies of this order and file an affidavit of service, within one week," the bench said.

The direction came on a plea filed by Hapur resident Vikas Singh, seeking to close down brick kilns operating in violation of the Brick (Siting Criteria for establishment) Rules, 2012.

According to the plea, filed through Gautam Singh, 146 brick kilns are operating in Hapur out of which 124 are operating without consent to operate and 88 are operating without environmental clearance.

The operation of the brick kilns is causing huge air pollution, it said.

"The residents are facing tough time with their health as the continuous emission of smoke enters the body of residents which is damaging the respiratory system and is also negatively affecting their eyes, lungs and throat of residents of the area," the plea stated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)