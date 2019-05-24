JUST IN
Rainfall in Punjab, Haryana brings down mercury

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Rainfall in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday brought relief from the scorching heat prevailing over the region in the past few days.

The Met Department here has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several areas of both states till Saturday.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas witnessed downpors since early Friday morning.

The city and nearby areas continued to get intermittent rain and the skies remained overcast, a weather official said.

"The rain has brought so much relief from the the scorching heat," Deepika Ohri, a Chandigarh resident said.

