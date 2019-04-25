NIA takes custody of 2 JeM suspects in terror cases

The (NIA) on Thursday took custody of two (JeM) operatives, imprisoned in Jammu under the Public Safety Act (PSA), to interrogate in connection with various terror acts, including the February 14 attack, NIA officials said here.

"They have been brought here in a general case that was registered in March in Delhi," NIA told IANS.

Tanveer Ahmad Ganie, 29, and Bilal Ahmad Mir, 23, both residents of the district in Jammu and Kashmir, were brought from the in Jammu and produced before the special NIA court on Thursday against a production warrant.

The court remanded them to seven-day NIA custody till May 2.

Asked if the suspects had links with the attack or any other terrorist case, the said, "we will interrogate them on every terrorist activities carried out in J&K."

On February 14, a terrorist rammed his into a CRPF convoy on the in the Pulwama area, killing 40 personnel.

In a statement, said the two had been arrested in a probe into a criminal conspiracy by top leadership of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit to strengthen bases of the group in

Earlier, had arrested a suspect whom it claimed was in regular contact with these two persons over WhatsApp.

The anti-terror agency registered the case on March 15 and named Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, brother of Masood Azhar, as the mastermind of the conspiracy to "wage war" against

The agency filed the FIR based on inputs regarding criminal conspiracy for strengthening base of JeM in India, raising funds, organising terrorist camps and recruiting persons for carrying out terrorist acts, harbouring JeM cadres and becoming its member.

