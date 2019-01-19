As kids, we were kept away from glamour of filmmaking: Aamir Khan

Khan, son of late filmmaker Tahir Hussain, says during his childhood days, he and his siblings were kept away from the glitz and glamour of showbiz.

got emotional about his father on Zee Cafe's chat-show "Starry Nights 2. Oh!", read a statement.

He said: "We kids were pretty much kept away from the glamour of filmmaking. We rarely went to shoots. The only films we would get to watch were the films that my father and uncle (Nasir Hussain) made.

"We were also exposed to the actual filmmaking side of it. Whenever a came to pitch a story to my father, I would sit in the corner and listen to the story."

was a part of the chat show with his cousin sister Nuzhat They revealed secrets from their childhood.

--IANS

rb/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)