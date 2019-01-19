Nikita Dutta puts on running shoes for marathon

Dutta was bed-ridden for almost two months last year. She is now ready to put on her running shoes and participate in the annual Mumbai here on Sunday.

The is gearing up for the 21 km run for the fourth consecutive year.

"I always aim to beat my own record. Hence, I am my competition each year. The past few months...I have been on bed rest because of a foot injury which kept me off my running shoes. Thankfully, I have recovered on time, but in order to be back in shape and participate in the I have been preparing for the past two months," said in a statement.

"I call this my diet and plan which is religiously followed for two months till the day of the marathon. I am a fitness freak and I do not celebrate any festivity in a grand way during the months of December and January because I am busy preparing for my marathon," she added.

What does it take to be a

said: "It is not easy to participate in the 21 km marathon. It takes a lot of energy, determination and will power. It takes months to train to reach that mark with a proper diet chart.

"I have decent intakes of carbohydrates and proteins for it so that my body has enough to run so much. Also, I avoid fast for months in that case. Being a big time foodie, it is very important to stay in control of your mind and not give in to these mouth-watering delicacies," she added.

