JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Misa Bharti 'wanted to chopping off Ram Kripal Yadav's hand'

Business Standard

Abhinav wraps up shooting for Ekta Kapoor's show

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Abhinav Kapoor is done with the shooting of the second season of producer Ekta Kapoors show "Dil Hi Toh Hai".

The second season will be later available on ALTBalaji.

"We wrapped up shooting for the show today (Saturday). I had an amazing time shooting for it for a year. I can't define the bond all of us share. They are more like soulmates," Abhinav, who plays the character of Aman Rastogi in the show, said in a statement.

"This show will always stay close to my heart. No show can ever surpass it as I have learnt so much in the process," he added.

Actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani are also part of the show.

--IANS

nn/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements