Abhinav wraps up shooting for Ekta Kapoor's show

Kapoor is done with the shooting of the second season of Ekta Kapoors show "Dil Hi Toh Hai".

The second season will be later available on ALTBalaji.

"We wrapped up shooting for the show today (Saturday). I had an amazing time shooting for it for a year. I can't define the bond all of us share. They are more like soulmates," Abhinav, who plays the character of in the show, said in a statement.

"This show will always stay close to my heart. No show can ever surpass it as I have learnt so much in the process," he added.

Actors and are also part of the show.

--IANS

nn/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)