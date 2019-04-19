Nicki Minaj parts ways with long-time managers

has parted ways with Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant and Blueprint/ She had worked with the pair for the majority of her career.

The decision was mutual and amicable, and there was no specific reason for the split. The currently does not have a manager, reported an informed source as saying.

The split had happened before Minaj's guest appearance at Ariana Grande's headlining Coachella set last week, which was plagued with sound problems, the source added. It is unclear whether Minaj will appear with Grande again this Sunday during Coachella's second weekend.

The veteran is frequently surrounded by drama.

While her "Queen" album, released in August 2018, was a success, a planned co-headlining North American tour with rapper was postponed last August due to production issues and was bumped to this year; several dates on the European leg of the tour earlier this year were also postponed. Rescheduled dates have not been announced for the North American tour.

She also got into a widely reported altercation with rapper Cardi B during New York Fashion Week that saw the younger rapper trying to physically attack Minaj, who later called the incident "mortifying and humiliating".

