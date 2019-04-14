NSYNC, Nicki Minaj to perform with Ariana Grande at Coachella?

Coachella 2019 is off to good start this year with Gomez making a surprise appearance during DJ Snake's recent performance and Bloom and treating their fans with the first glimpse of the music festival of the season!

Seems like Coachella has something more in store as may soon treat her fans by performing with NSYNC band and during her festival-closing set at Coachella today night, reported Variety.

Grande is headlining Coachella on Sunday night and she has been teasing her fans on her account that she might do a collaboration with the 90s boy band.

On Friday, Grande posted an old video of her and her mom at NSYNC concert from many years ago on the photo-sharing application, and the video pans to baby Grande singing along in her mother's arm.

Later that same day, the also posted a video of herself dancing and lip-syncing to the NSYNC classic 'Tearin' Up My Heart' with the caption "The best medicine 90s baby."

NSYNC band was an American boy band formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1995. It consisted of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and

However, word is that Timberlake will not be on board for the guest appearance during the music festival.

Minaj is less of a surprise for the fans as she has teamed up with Grande on several songs in the past, including 'Side To Side', 'Bed', 'Bang Bang' to name a few. The two are labelmates and co-sign each other regularly.

The recently shared photos of scans of her brain, and they showed that she has "terrifying" PTSD levels. However, the has been healing with the help of music. Last month she shared an emotional post saying, "music really saved my life and turned everything around."

The post by Grande has created a sense of worry amongst her fans that bombarded her with a long list of questions regarding the health of the 25-year-old singer.

As per an E! News report, last June, the 25-year-old singer candidly spoke about her anxiety and "signs of PTSD" with British Vogue.

On the work front, Ariana trademarked her recent song and album titled 'Thank You, ' after its massive success. winner wants to come up with a beauty line based on the hit single and subsequent album which dropped in February, as reported by The

Meanwhile, Grande is currently performing for her 'Sweetener World Tour'. The tour kicked off on March 18 and will wrap up in in October.

