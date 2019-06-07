Nicotine in e-cigarettes raises chronic bronchitis risk: Study

E- vaping with not only hampers clearance from the airways, but also increases the risk of chronic bronchitis, warn researchers.

A single session of vaping can deliver more in the airways than smoking one cigarette, warned researchers in a study published in

"The question was whether vape containing had negative effects on the ability to clear secretions from the airways similar to tobacco smoke," said Matthias Salathe, of the study and at the

The study's findings showed that vaping with nicotine impaired ciliary beat frequency, dehydrates airway fluid and made more viscous or sticky.

These changes make it more difficult for the bronchi, the main passageways to the lung, to defend themselves from and

"Vaping with nicotine is not harmless as commonly assumed by those who start vaping. At the very least, it increases the risk of chronic bronchitis," Salathe said.

The researchers observed that exposing human airway cells to e- vapour containing nicotine resulted in a decreased ability to move or phlegm across the surface. This phenomenon is called " "

is a feature of many lung diseases, including asthma, (COPD) and

For the study, the researchers tested the effects of nicotine-containing e- vapours on airway mucociliary function in differentiated human bronchial epithelial cells (HBECs) and sheep, whose airways mimic those of humans when exposed to vapour.

The researchers concluded that nicotine produced these negative effects by stimulating the ion channel transient receptor potential ankyrin 1 (TRPA1). Blocking TRPA1 reduced the effects of nicotine on clearance in both human cells in culture and in the sheep.

