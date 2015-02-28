You are here: Home » Budget » News » Government
Nirbhaya fund doubled: Jaitley

Says another Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the Nirbhaya Fund

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with MoS Jayan Sinha leaves for Parliament to present the annual budget 2015-16 from his office at North Block in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Saturday doubled the budget of the Nirbhaya fund to Rs. 2,000 crore from Rs. 1,000 crore.

"The government is committed to safety and security of women, and ,another Rs.1,000 crore has been allocated to the Nirbhaya Fund" said Jaitley while presenting the Union budget.
The Rs.1,000 crore Nirbhaya Fund was announced in 2013 by the previous Congress-led UPA government for the empowerment, safety and security of women and girl child.
