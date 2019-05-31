Nirmala Sitharaman gets Finance Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman: One of BJP's most persuasive voices (Profile)
NDA govt served without a single riot, curfew: Sitharaman
Defence Ministry sacks five civilian officers over poor performance
Defence Minister, three services chiefs meet defence attaches
Defence corridors will create 3.5 lakh jobs in UP, Tamil Nadu, says Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Nirmala Sitharaman has been assigned the important portfolio of Finance along with Corporate Affairs.
With a slowing economy and rising unemployment, her job is clearly cut out. She would be presenting the Union Budget in July.
Since she has already served as a junior Minister in Finance and Corporate Affairs earlier, it won't be difficult for her to get into action from day one.
That she is a post-graduate in Economics will be an advantage.
Before becoming the Defence Minister in the previous Modi government, Sitharaman served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs. She was also Minister for Commerce and Industry with independent charge.
Prior to getting a ministerial berth after the BJP took power in 2014, Sitharaman served as a spokesperson for the party.
--IANS
nk/sn/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU