Nirmala Sitharaman gets Finance Ministry

Sitharaman has been assigned the important portfolio of Finance along with Corporate Affairs.

With a slowing economy and rising unemployment, her job is clearly cut out. She would be presenting the Union Budget in July.

Since she has already served as a earlier, it won't be difficult for her to get into action from day one.

That she is a post-graduate in Economics will be an advantage.

Before becoming the in the previous Modi government, Sitharaman served as the She was also

Prior to getting a ministerial berth after the BJP took power in 2014, Sitharaman served as a for the party.

--IANS

nk/sn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)