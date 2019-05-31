Wall Street edges higher

US stocks ended slightly higher as investors digested a batch of tepid economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.47 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 25,169.88 on Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 5.84 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,788.86. The was up 20.41 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 7,567.72, reported.

Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors traded higher around the closing bell, with the up 0.6 per cent, leading the gainers.

Shares of rose nearly 3.2 per cent, as the reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

Yet shares of plunged nearly 14.9 per cent, as the missed market estimates for its first-quarter revenue.

The maker of and also slashed its full-year guidance due to concerns over US- trade tensions.

On the economic front, US (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter, according to the second estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday.

Based on more complete source data, the first-quarter reading came higher than the 2.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018, yet was revised lower than the 3.2 per cent of the first estimate issued last month.

Besides, US initial claims, or the number of people applying for jobless benefits, rose to 215,000 in the week ending May 25, a slight increase of 3,000 from the previous week, said the Labor Department on Thursday.

The advance estimate of international trade deficit reached USD 72.1 billion in April, up USD 200 million from that of March, said the in its monthly advance economic indicators report released Thursday.

Exports of goods for April were USD 134.6 billion. It was USD 5.9 billion less than March exports. Imports of goods for April also fell USD 5.6 billion to USD 206.7 billion from March.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)