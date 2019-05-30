Nirmala Sitharaman: One of BJP's most persuasive voices (Profile)

-
ALSO READ
NDA govt served without a single riot, curfew: Sitharaman
PM Modi hails Sitharaman, Jaitley for response on Oppn's lies on Rafale deal
Welfare of defence veterans our priority: Sitharaman
Sitharaman hails PM Modi for gifting rifle manufacturing plant to Amethi
Sitharaman 'lying' Govt signed Rs 1 lakh crore contract with HAL: Rahul
-
Defence minister in the previous NDA government, Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took oath as a Cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government.
Before being elevated as the Defence minister, Sitharaman served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs in the Modi government. She was also Minister for Commerce and Industry with independent charge.
A post-graduate in Economics, Sitharaman earlier served as a national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is still remembered as one of its most articulate spokespersons, who fiercely attacked the Congress government over its various policies.
Now a seasoned politician, Sitharaman counts travel, trekking, music and cooking among her hobbies.
--IANS
Nk/sn
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU