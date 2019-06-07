JUST IN
Nitish wants results from Bihar Police on crime control

IANS  |  Patna 

Unhappy and worried over the spurt in crime incidents in Bihar in the last few weeks, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asked top police officials to pull up their socks, saying he wanted results from them in checking and controlling crime.

The Chief Minister reviewed the law and order situation in the state at a high-level meeting here in which he has expressed dissatisfaction over police action on crime control and prevention.

According to a senior police official, Nitish Kumar reiterated that the police forces should not to make any compromises as regards law and order.

After the review meeting, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey told mediapersons here that Nitish Kumar has directed that police patrolling be intensified, which would be monitored by officers of the ranks of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP).

Pandey said that more crimes have been reported in the Patna and Muzaffarpur zones than others, and action would be initiated against 20 Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) for negligence of duty.

