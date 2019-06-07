Rape-accused actor Karan Oberoi granted bail

The on Friday granted to a month after he was arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman.

Granting a Rs 50,000 to Oberoi, Justice came down heavily on the victim and police in the matter, said his

In an FIR lodged on May 4, the 34-year-old victim had alleged that had raped her in 2017 on the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and then extorted money from her under the threat of making the video go viral.

On May 6, was arrested and sent to police custody. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody even as his plea was pending with the sessions court.

In the bail plea, Tiwari contended that the FIR was false, his client (Oberoi) never promised to marry the victim, and the victim lodged another FIR by staging an attack to deny him bail.

