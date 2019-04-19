BJP MLA Ashok Chandel gets life imprisonment

Ashok Chandel, the BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's district, was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty in a 22-year-old murder case.

He was sentenced by the for his involvement in the murder of five people on January 26, 1997.

A bench of Justice and Justice also sentenced 10 others to life imprisonment.

Rajiv Shukla, the victim's family member, told IANS: "Three people from my family -- elder brothers and and nephew -- were killed along with our security guards Ved Prakash Nayak and Shrikant Pandey."

He said he approached the High Court after a lower court acquitted the accused.

