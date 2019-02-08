No age bar to contest Lok Sabha polls: BJP leader

In a clear signal to the veterans, party in-charge for on Friday said there would be no age bar for candidates to contest the elections.

Rawat was categorically clear in saying that "there is no such norm of age for a candidate to contest the polls".

He was here for a meeting with party leaders.

Rawat's assertions is a clear indication for party veterans like two-time former Chief Ministers and to contest the elections to he held this year, admitted a senior

Kumar, 84, is currently the from Kangra, while Dhumal, 74, lost the 2017 Assembly elections.

Kumar has been saying he may stay away from electoral this time and has left the final decision to the party high command.

Dhumal, who led the party in the Assembly elections, has been marginalised in state since he lost the Sujanpur seat.

has four seats and all are represented by the BJP.

Patting the back of Jai Ram Thakur, Rawat told reporters that the BJP government has been doing a good job in the state.

"We will go to the polls on the development plank of both the Central and state governments," he said.

The said the party's would take the final call on the candidates for the polls.

--IANS

vg/pg/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)