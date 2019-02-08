BJP plans its own 'Diwali' for government scheme beneficiaries on Feb 26

BJP on Friday urged the beneficiaries of central and state government schemes, including One Pension, to light lamps outside their homes on February 26 to celebrate Kamal Jyoti Utsav, a pre-poll programme organised by the on the lines of Diwali.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters in Panaji, Tendulkar said, "Those who have benefitted from state and central schemes will celebrate Deepotsav by lighting a small lamp outside their homes. It will be like celebrating Diwali when our workers would also visit people's homes to convey to them the benefits of schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, One Pension, Dayanand Social Security (DSS), Mahila Griha Aadhar launched by the and seek their support for the future."

Asked if the party would force people to light lamps, Tendulkar said: "No, we won't force anyone, but we expect people to do it on their own to reflect their love for our party. BJP workers will provide them with lamps."

Tendulkar also said that BJP national would address 30,000 party booth workers on Saturday to prep them for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Manohar Parrikar's presence at the meeting was not confirmed, he added.

--IANS

