Omar promises division status to Chenab Valley, Pir Panchal if voted to power

Reacting to the government's decision to grant separate division status to the region, former said on Friday that he would grant similar status to and areas if Jammu & National Conference (JKNC) is voted to power.

"After the elections of 2019, should the people of J&K repose faith in @JKNC_ our government will grant division status to & regions as already laid out in our regional autonomy promise," Omar tweeted.

In another tweet, Omar said, "We will take care of regional & sub-regional aspirations. We won't adopt the pick & choose approach of the but will instead take a holistic view & address the wider problems. Our regional autonomy document will be our template."

Former Chief Minister has welcomed the decision to create a separate administrative division for Ladakh, but added that in the same spirit, administrative division status should have been given to the and areas of the state.

"I welcome the decision although both Leh and already had hill development councils.

"Similarly, the far off Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal areas should have been given separate division status while granting division status to the region," she said.

