BJP moves EC against other Bangladeshi actor in poll row

The BJP on Wednesday moved the seeking strong action against Bangladesh for allegedly campaigning for a Lok Sabha candidate, even as a rubbished the saffron outfit's charge.

The allegation against Noor against the backdrop of cancelling the visa of Bangladesh and blacklisting him for taking part in the campaign for candidate for Raiganj, Kanaia Lal Agarwal. Ahmed has already left the country.

Noor, who is in Kolkata to act in a television serial, was seen alongside purportedly campaigning for the party's Dum Dum constituency candidate

"Noor was seen with in Saugata Roy's campaign. is seen in the video explaining things to him. We have asked for strong action against Noor," state told reporters.

Mitra, who had uploaded the video on his page, denied that Noor campaigned for Roy.

"Noor is like a younger brother to me. He had come to me to hand over papers regarding a new television serial. I had told him that I was on B.T. Road and he should meet me there.

"He came to me, spoke to me, had a cup of tea from my flask and a glass of water. He handed me the paper and went away. He never campaigned, he never uttered a single word," said Mitra.

Referring to the vehicle on which he was seen with Noor, Mitra said: "It was not Saugata Roy's vehicle."

"He has not held the Trinamool flag. Instead of Noor, the should call me, and punish me if they want," he added.

With the slated to issue the notification for the polls in Dum Dum on April 22, Mitra argued that somebody who has not filed his nomination cannot be called a candidate.

"So how can the question arise, whether somebody is campaigning for him? But I must also say that Roy was not there at the spot or on the vehicle."

Meanwhile, said there was no legal provision as to who can or cannot take part in the campaign for an election candidate.

"I don't know what my party will do. But where is the provision in law that a foreigner cannot campaign? I don't know. there is no law about who can or cannot take part in campaign," he said.

--IANS

ssp/vd

