No coercive action against Pradeep Koneru: HC to CBI

The on Tuesday directed the CBI not to take any coercive action against Pradeep Koneru, a witness in the meat exporter and alleged case.

Justices and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal's direction came while hearing Koneru's plea who apprehended he might be made an accused in the case.

Seeking a response from the CBI and asking Koneru to cooperate, the court set the next hearing on March 19.

Koneru told the court that two agencies -- the and the Enforcement Directorate -- were investigating the case.

While the ED has arrayed him as a witness, the CBI has been trying to make him an accused.

Both probe agencies have alleged that Qureshi had "extorted" Rs 7.5 crore from two -- and -- on the pretext of helping them in their pending court cases using his influence.

The ED said that Qureshi even dropped the names of former CBI Directors and before the

The present case had escalated a fight between CBI's former and former who accused each other of taking bribes.

Verma was finally removed as CBI while the government has curtailed Asthana's tenure in the CBI as Special Director, and appointed him as the new of the (BCAS).

--IANS

akk/in/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)