Business Standard

4 children killed in UK house fire

IANS  |  London 

Four children were killed in a house fire in UK's Stafford town on Tuesday, police said.

A Staffordshire police spokesman said they received a call at about 2.40 a.m. about the fire in a house located in the Highfields area, reports the Guardian.

"A search at the property is ongoing, but it is with great sadness we can confirm the deaths of four children at the property.

"Two adults and another child are being treated in hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," the spokesman said.

He said Staffordshire fire and rescue service personnel were examining the scene to establish the cause of the fire.

--IANS

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 14:26 IST

