7 killed in Paris building fire

At least seven people were killed and over 30 injured on Tuesday due to a blaze in an eight-storey building in the French capital, said.

The fire broke out after midnight and raged until 6.30 a.m., destroying the 1970s building almost completely, reports news.

said the cause of the blaze was being investigated.

He said the authorities have not ruled out the possibility of finding more bodies especially in the higher floors of the now-damaged building, located near Bois de Bologne, a large public park in an area which houses an array of upscale shops and restaurants.

The fire department said two blocks adjacent to the building were evacuated as a precaution.

Many people escaping flames and smoke took shelter in the roof of the building which further complicated the rescue efforts.

According to BFMTV channel, at least 50 people have been rescued so far.

