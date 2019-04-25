Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's 13 luxury cars on auction

Thirteen luxury cars owned by fugitive diamantaires and his uncle went on by the Metals & Scrap Trading Corporation, here on Thursday.

The auction is being carried out on behalf of the (ED) which had seized these vehicles from Modi and Choksi last year.

The vehicles include a silver with a reserve price of Rs 1,33,00,000, a worth Rs 54,60,000, a red 14,00,000, a white 37,80,000 and a Rs 9,80,000.

Besides, there are two Brio, Innova, CRV, Fortuner, Skoda Superb Elegance, Corolla Altis and Crysta.

Of these 13 vehicles, the and Crysta belong to Choksi and the rest belong to Modi, his family and his group

Prior to the auction, the prospective bidders were permitted physical inspection of the vehicles at various locations earlier this week.

A said that by 4 p.m. the highest bidders shall be known and communicated to the ED which will take the final decision on awarding the successful bids.

The ED auction follows an order of the permitting the sale of these cars.

--IANS

qn/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)