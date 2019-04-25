Pakistan Stock Exchange suspends trading over technical glitch

The (PSX) on Thursday suspended trading after a technical fault in its trading network limited access for some brokerages.

According to a notice, the trading was suspended after multiple brokerage houses reported that they were unable to place their orders, reports Dawn news.

"Due to some technical issues identified in the trading system of the exchange, where more than 25 brokerage houses were unable to access the trading network, the trading has been temporarily suspended by the PSX," read the notice,

It added that the timing of the resumption of the trading network will be notified in the due course.

