Pakistan Stock Exchange suspends trading over technical glitch

-
ALSO READ
SEBI panel proposes direct listing of Indian firms on foreign bourses
Metropolitan Stock Exchange invites application for MD, CEO post
BSE to suspend trading in Bharti Defence, Todays Writing from Feb 1
Pakistan bourses yet to recoup from Pulwama tension
Aurionpro Solutions update on scheme of demerger
-
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday suspended trading after a technical fault in its trading network limited access for some brokerages.
According to a PSX notice, the trading was suspended after multiple brokerage houses reported that they were unable to place their orders, reports Dawn news.
"Due to some technical issues identified in the trading system of the exchange, where more than 25 brokerage houses were unable to access the trading network, the trading has been temporarily suspended by the PSX," read the notice,
It added that the timing of the resumption of the trading network will be notified in the due course.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU