No intention to impose any language, says Centre

The said on Saturday that it has not taken a decision on the draft education policy and that there was no intention of imposing any language. The Centre's response came amid opposition parties' objection to the for schools in the state as stated in the draft policy.

Information and said the government has not taken any decision on the draft education policy.

"The committee on new education policy has submitted its report. The government has not taken any decision on it," Javadekar told the media.

Javadekar, who was in the previous NDA government, said all Indian languages will be promoted.

" has always promoted all Indian languages. Therefore, there is no case or intention of imposing any language on anybody. We want to promote all Indian languages. There should be no misunderstanding on the issue that this is a govenrment policy. It is a draft prepared by the committee which will be decided by the government only after we get public feedback," he said.

Parties in on Saturday opposed the for schools in the state, as stated in the draft national education policy presented by to the

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, DMK Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi said her party would oppose any such move.

Reacting to the formula, said, "No language should be imposed and those who are interested can learn any language of their choice".

S. Ramadoss, of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), said Hindi should not be imposed in

The has recommended teaching of Hindi, English and one regional language in the non-Hindi states. For Hindi-speaking states, the committee has recommended teaching of Hindi, English and one of the modern Indian languages from other parts of the country.

However, it has not specified what the modern Indian language would be. Tamil has been accorded a classical language status by the

