Goa Congress for closure of casinos, arrest of activist

Demanding closure of casinos, women wing of the here on Saturday staged a protest outside an offshore facility.

They were also demanding action against a woman activist, who filed an FIR against MLA Atanasio Monserrate, and former Deputy for allegedly molesting her while overseeing an anti-encroachment drive outside the office.

"We demand closure of offshore casinos, hub of illegalities, in Panaji," said after leading a 500-strong group of protesters to the strip, which hosts offices of offshore casinos. The protesters also clashed with the police.

Coutinho said the woman activist who alleged molestation by the Congress office-bearers, including Monserrate, was lying and should be booked for misleading the police.

"There was no molestation. The woman who claims to be an activist was hired by the operators to file complaints against our MLA, and former deputy mayor," Coutinho said.

Monserrate, in the run-up to the May 19 by-election, had promised to oust the casinos from the off Panaji, within 100 days.

--IANS

maya/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)