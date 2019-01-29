Gradiant Corporation to clean up industrial wastewater in India

Founded by two Indians, the US-based has bagged two firm and two pilot orders for its industrial treatment systems, said a top of its Indian subsidiary,

Gradiant Corporation, promoted by Anurag Bajpayee and Prakash Govindan, is a $30 million turnover company present in the US, China, and

"Our focus segment will be the zero discharge units. We will be targeting textiles, pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, and other industries. Now we have bagged firm orders from an apparel fabric company in Tirupur in and a caustic soda plant in Andhra Pradesh," S. Ravichandran, Managing Director, Gradiant India, told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said in Tirupur, a major fabric player, for Gradiant's treatment systems that work on its patented Carrier Gas Extraction (CGE) technology.

Simply put, the is similar to nature's cycle system - evaporation, condensation, precipitation and collection. The industrial is heated, the resultant vapour is cooled to get pure

"Under this system, the quantum of recovered will be much higher than the conventional systems, and there is no need to stop the production systems to clean the treatment plants," Ravichandran said.

According to Ravichandran, the capacity at the caustic soda plant will be 4,000 kilo litres per day (KLD) and in the case of it is 200 KLD.

"We are a member of the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Tirupur. Member units of CETP have to shut down their plants on Saturday and Sundays so that the effluent treatment plants are cleaned," P.R. Shivakumar, at GMS Processors, told IANS over phone from Tirupur.

He said the company is investing Rs 10 crore for the new plant which will be operated by Gradiant for 10 years.

Ravichandran said the two pilot projects are in - one in a pharmaceutical unit and the other in a dyestuff manufacturing plant, and if the pilot turns out to be successful then the firm order will be worth about Rs 20 crore each.

He said Indian industries generate about 13,468 million litres of wastewater per day of which only 60 per cent is treated.

