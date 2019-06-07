Toddler killed, eyes gouged, B-Town celebs urge action

Kumar, Twinkle to rapper Badshah and Leone have expressed their angst over the killing of a two-and-a-half year old girl, who was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out after her parents allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000.

The Bollywood celebrities say they want "immediate and strictest punishment for the heinous crime".

The incident took place in Tappal town in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. According to reports, the girl's body was found on June 2 in a dumping ground near her house, three days after she went missing.

Reportedly, the mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs had been spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts. According to the police, the two accused, identified as Zahid and Aslam, were neighbours of the victim.

Here is what the celebrities have tweeted:

Kumar: Horrified, upset and angry to know about baby...! This is definitely not the kind of world we want for our children. We need immediate and strictest punishment for such a heinous crime.

Twinkle Khanna: It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half-year-old little girl in Aligarh. I would request Smriti Irani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

Leone: I'm sorry... that you had to live in a world where humans no longer understand Humanity! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel!

Ayushmann Khurrana: This is inhuman and barbaric.. My prayers for her family. Justice must be served!

Sonam K. Ahuja: What has happened to baby is heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girl's death, not a reason to spread your hate.

Anupam Kher: Angry, horrified, ashamed and deeply saddened beyond words at the barbaric rape of the three year old. The rapist should be hanged in public. No other punishment is enough for this heinous crime. I demand justice...

Badshah: What has happened to the world?! Extremely shocked.

Abhishek Bachchan: Just so disgusted and angered hearing about... How can somebody even think of doing such a thing. Speechless.

KayKay Menon: Can't describe the absolute rage I feel over what I am reading about the innocent little baby... This is beyond evil! The culprits have to suffer as much as that little baby! No mercy,no human rights here! This is not human.

Kubbra Sait: What a shame! Like really!! Is there no humanity? An asshole of a man, destroys a little girl, with no mercy. We as a nation cannot stand and watch this pass. The strictest punishment needs to served to this scum. United for...

Koena Mitra: Dear Women, you can change the world by not giving birth to morons. When you can't raise them, don't create them! Dear lawmakers, we need dangerous punishments for Acid attacks and Rapes. Crimes against girls should come to an end!

Hansika: I am so disturbed and heartbroken to know about... a 2-and-a-half year old who was raped and killed in the most horrific way in Tappal near Aligarh. Justice has to prevail.

Raveena Tandon: The horrible, barbaric rape, murder of a 3-year-old in Aligarh, the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body, depraved evil, inhuman and barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast!

Sidharth Malhotra: Extremely disturbed by the news of... It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again!

Genelia Deshmukh: It's horrific, I am absolutely angered by what's happening to the women and more so the little girls in our country... We have failed you and a zillion like you time and time again... People responsible of such crimes should be hanged publicly.

--IANS

dc/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)