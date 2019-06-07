Big Bollywood banners make a beeline for new music artistes

"Bekhayali" from "Kabir Singh" arrived on May 24 and became an instant hit. Though its version by the "omnipresent" is melting hearts, it was Sachet Tandon's fresh voice that proved to be magical for the heart-wrenching number sung by the new talent. There are more new and composers who have joined the "hit list" club, and Bollywood's big banners are welcoming them with open arms.

Sachet, one half of music composers Sachet-Parampara, commenced his journey with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" in 2017. But it's "Bekhayali" that shot him to fame.

"Our previous songs were also made with same love and care, but the support that we've got from the and producers, the music company and the entire team of 'Kabir Singh' has resulted in the success of 'Bekhayali'," Sachet told IANS about the T-Series song that has garnered over 35 million views on YouTube.

On getting his big break in Bollywood, he shared: "It was destiny that took us there. Indeed there was a lot of hard work that was put in to get that first film. We were fortunate to have got 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' as debut music composers and

"I think everybody in the industry who have reached where they've reached is because they are the best in what they do. We have immense respect for all the big names, be it or music composers, as they are reasons behind such great music for music industry."

For Abhay Jodhpurkar, his ticket to Bollywood didn't come easily but once it did, he came to be known as Shah Rukh Khan's new voice, thanks to his song "Mere naam tu" from last year's film "Zero".

"I had done a lot of scratches while I was travelling to (from Chennai where he was studying). I had done songs in the past which were supposed to release in my voice. Unfortunately, they couldn't release as the films' producers wanted big names or music labels wanted Arijit or Sonu Nigam. My voice has been replaced several times, but it's okay," Abhay had earlier told IANS.

New Dhvani Bhanushali is one of the hot favourites in Bollywood right now. Her singles have also struck a chord with music listeners.

"My career took off really well. I had a great start and I'm grateful. After 'Dilbar', I was still doing cue tracks until 'Leja re' and 'Vaaste' and I'm happy to do them. I love this phase, the initial stage. It's teaching me a lot and I'm happy with the process," she said.

is another talent who was launched in Bollywood with "Race 3" as a

Recalling how he bagged a song in the 2018 film, Shloke told IANS: "Tushar Joshi, the of the song ('Allah duhai hai'), was working on the melody, and I was entrusted with the responsibility to write the scratch for it. The hook that I wrote was liked and appreciated by everyone, including (composer) Pritam, Salman and (producer) "

"Then Shabbir Ahmed and I got together to co-write the song. Having a Bollywood release against your name, especially in a Salman Khan movie, feels amazing."

Asked when he will debut as a in Bollywood, Shloke, who is working with well-known Bollywood Pritam, said: "I don't plan much. I like letting things happen organically. Composing for films shall happen, when it has to."

"Chogada" hitmaker thinks that the industry is now opening up to "new voices and textures".

"It's true that a few names are prioritised or get references by producers or directors because they already know them and people are already connected to those voices, but yes, I think the industry is now open to more new voices and new textures," said the "Tere bin"

"Singing for big banners and movies always has a positive impact on career as more people listen to your voice. Also, big banners have a bigger reach," she added.

Composer has worked with established singers as well as a lot of new singers too like Asees, and

On what makes him team up with such young talents, Tanishk told IANS that it's not the experience that always counts in selecting a voice for his songs.

"As long as I, and the record label are satisfied with the voice of my song, we go for the best and most deserving voice," added Tanishk, known for songs like "Banno" and "The humma song".

But does Bollywood need new singers and composers?

"The saying -- more the merrier -- answers this question the best. There is enough space and work to co-exist," Shloke concluded and we couldn't agree more.

