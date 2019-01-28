Not many films offered to women who are not from starry background: Aahana Kumra

is happy with the work she has done and says there aren't too many films that get offered to women who are not from a starry background.

Aahana rose to fame with her performance in "Lipstick Under My Burkha" in 2017 and then was seen as Rahul Gandhi's sister in "The Accidental Prime Minister".

Does she consciously choose content-driven cinema?

"No. I have not consciously chosen that. These are the films that are coming to me so, I think they have chosen me. It's like my fate that these films are coming to me. I am taking the part that are coming to me happily because there arent too many films that get offered specially to women who are not from the star background," Aahana told IANS on the phone from

She added that the roles that are offered to women are not meaty.

"The kind of roles that come to women in Hindi films are different they are not usually very performance oriented and I am glad that some performance oriented work is coming my way because one job is going to lead to another," she said.

