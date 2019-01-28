'The Voice' winner to start work on her album with Kelly Clarkson

"The Voice" season 15 winner says she hopes to start working on her first album soon with the help of

New Mexico's Shepherd, 16, emerged as the winner of the American reality television show internationally in December last year. The finale of the show aired in on Sunday on AXN. was her in the show.

"It was a wonderful feeling. My whole journey of 'The Voice' season 15 was a roller coaster ride where with every performance I was developing myself both personally and professionally," Shepherd told IANS.

"I plan to make albums, and sing and share my passion for country music across the country... Though I haven't officially started to work on my album yet but to start very soon with the help of Kelly Clarkson," she added.

Talking about her most special moment on the show, she said: "My parents and whole family are proud of me and that is the special moment for me."

Shepherd added "each day being a part of the show was an experience in its way".

"Kelly is and was my sister. She taught me so much about life as well as music. She really worked one on one with me and made sure I was prepared to perform my best. One of the biggest lessons Kelly taught me was to always stay true to who I was and to always be myself," she said.

