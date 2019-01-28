Clara McGregor goes bold, shares topless picture

McGregor's daughter shared a topless picture after abusing her father.

recently lashed out at her famous father for "leaving her Goddess of a mother" by indirectly calling him an "a*****e man".

But the 22-year-old suggested she had moved on from the spat by informing her followers she was "legitimately happy free and feeling good", in the caption of a topless photograph she posted on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

looked sensational in the arty black and white shot, which she posted to her 39,000 followers on the

Kneeling in the shallow end of an infinity pool, Clara covered her modesty with her hand, while posing completely nude.

As well as flashing a beaming smile, she wore a pendant chain around her neck and styled her blonde hair in natural beachy waves.

Clara's sultry post comes shortly after she hit out at her father, after he left her mother for his "Fargo" co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 34, in 2017.

--IANS

nv/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)