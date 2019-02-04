Novel technique could provide early lung cancer diagnosis

Researchers have developed a new technique that has the potential to identify specific markers at the earliest possible stage in a convenient and reusable way.

The new technique could create a highly sensitive graphene biosensor with the capability to detect molecules of the most-common biomarkers.

In addition, the new biosensor design could revolutionise the existing electronic nose (e-nose) devices that identify specific components of a specific vapour mixture -- a person's breath -- and analyses its to identify the cause.

"The new which we have developed show that graphene has significant potential for use as an electrode in devices.

"For the first time, we have shown that with suitable patterning graphene can be used as a specific, selective and sensitive detector for biomarkers," said Ben Hogan, from the in Britain.

With further development of the devices, a cheap, reusable and accurate breath test for early-stage detection of can become a reality, the researchers added in a paper published in the journal Nanoscale.

Lung cancer is one of the most common and aggressive cancers, killing around 1.4 million people worldwide each year.

