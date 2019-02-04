Infertility treatment linked with slightly higher pregnancy complications risk: Study

Women who have undergone treatment, such as in-vitro fertilisation, are more likely to experience severe complications, according to a new research.

The complications include and is a life-threatening caused by body's response to an

Maternal age greater than 40 years and being pregnant with twins or triplets are also linked with a higher rate of these complications.

"We found that the women who received treatment, especially in-vitro fertilisation, were about 40 per cent more likely to experience severe complication compared with women who gave birth without any treatment," said from the in Canada.

However, the number of women who develop these complications remains small, suggesting for most women who cannot conceive naturally, this treatment is safe, said Dayan.

For the study, researchers examined 813,719 live births and still-births and identified that 11,546 women conceived through treatment.

The women who conceive with infertility treatment are typically older, report higher incomes, are more often first-time mothers and carry multiple foetuses, said the study, published in Journal.

During pregnancy, such complications are often sudden and difficult to predict. Hence, it is important to identify women who may be at risk for these "near miss" events so that worse outcomes, including death, may be averted, the study suggested.

--IANS

pb/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)