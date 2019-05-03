Now India enters Pakistan take on terrorists: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday said that India, which for years faced the menace of terrorism, was now giving a befitting reply to terrorists across the border by entering Pakistan.
Tiwari was addressing a public gathering ahead of a roadshow in his north east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, where he is pitted in a triangular contest against former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey.
Bhojpuri actor-singer-turned-politician kicked off his roadshow with prayers at the Mankameshwar temple in Yamuna Vihar, and then covered areas like Ghonda, Bhajanpura, Kartar Nagar, Arvind Nagar, Usmanpur and Sudama Puri.
Tiwari said: "Earlier our country faced the menace of terrorism. But now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi our forces are giving befitting reply to terrorists be entering inside Pakistan."
He said that the corrupt were now forced to flee the country fearing arrest and also hailed Prime Minister Modi for his pro-people schemes like Ayushman Bharat, which ensured free treatment upto Rs 5 lakh to poor families.
Targeting the Opposition parties, Tiwari said, "Those who never saw the faces of each other are now forced to forge an alliance. But the people have alligned with Modi across the country."
Informing the people that he will hold two public meetings in Amethi later in the day, he said, "I am going to Amethi to defeat the Congress President. I shall appeal the people to defeat those who have not done any work for them."
The national capital will vote on May 12 in the sixth phase of polling. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi.
