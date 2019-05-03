Now India enters Pakistan take on terrorists: Manoj Tiwari

BJP chief Manoj on Friday said that India, which for years faced the menace of terrorism, was now giving a befitting reply to terrorists across the border by entering

was addressing a public gathering ahead of a roadshow in his north east Lok Sabha constituency, where he is pitted in a triangular contest against former and candidate and AAP's Dilip Pandey.

Bhojpuri actor-singer-turned-politician kicked off his roadshow with prayers at the in Yamuna Vihar, and then covered areas like Ghonda, Bhajanpura, Kartar Nagar, Arvind Nagar, Usmanpur and Sudama Puri.

said: "Earlier our country faced the menace of terrorism. But now under the leadership of our forces are giving befitting reply to terrorists be entering inside "

He said that the corrupt were now forced to flee the country fearing arrest and also hailed Modi for his pro-people schemes like Ayushman Bharat, which ensured free treatment upto Rs 5 lakh to poor families.

Targeting the Opposition parties, Tiwari said, "Those who never saw the faces of each other are now forced to forge an alliance. But the people have alligned with Modi across the country."

Informing the people that he will hold two public meetings in Amethi later in the day, he said, "I am going to Amethi to defeat the I shall appeal the people to defeat those who have not done any work for them."

The national capital will vote on May 12 in the sixth phase of polling. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi.

--IANS

aks/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)