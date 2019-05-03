Apple Watch leads global smartwatch shipments in Q1

Led by Apple Watch, global smartwatch shipments grew at 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2019, Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

Top nine brands contribute to 75 per cent of the market shipment and Samsung, and grew exponentially in the quarter, said Counterpoint's "Global Smartwatch Tracker".

Apple with 35.8 per cent led the segment, followed by at 11.1 per cent and a new Chinese brand imoo at third spot with 9.2 per cent market share by shipments.

" shipments grew a solid 49 per cent despite the weak demand for its iPhones," said

Apple continues to focus on the health-related features like ECG and fall detection in the Series 4.

"The ECG capability in the is the most desirable feature," he added.

Apple has now received approval on its ECG features from of Hong Kong and 19 other countries including France, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

Huawei's market share jumped to 3 per cent in Q1 2019 due to good traction for its latest Watch GT.

has shifted focus to sell more Huawei branded whereas the smart bands are selling well under its HONOR brand, said the report.

grew exponentially at 127 per cent (YoY) as the Korean brand's market share jumped to 11 per cent in Q1 2019.

"Its success was due to the latest Galaxy watch series which came with better battery life as well as a very traditional round clock-face design," said Senior

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)