Facebook, Instagram ban 'dangerous' individuals

and its photo-messaging service have banned several right-wing extremists it deems "dangerous" including conspiracy theorist and long-time adviser

and also banned the "Nation of Islam" leader who has repeatedly made anti-Semitic statements.

"We've always banned individuals or organisations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology.

"The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today," a told The Atlantic on Thursday.

Others who have been removed from Facebook and include Infowars, Milo Yiannopoulos, and "under the policies against dangerous individuals and organisations".

"Nehlen is a white supremacist who ran an unsuccessful primary challenge for then- Paul congressional seat in in 2016 and 2018," reports Vox.

Yiannopoulos is a far-right provocateur, while Watson is a far-right YouTube personality.

Jones and Infowars -- a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website -- have already been removed from

None of the people listed will be allowed on Facebook or Facebook will remove any Pages, Groups and accounts set up to represent them.

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)