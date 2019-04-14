Congress, AAP misinterpret Shah's remarks: BJP to EC

In two separate complaints to the Election Commission, the (BJP) on Sunday accused leaders of the as well as the (AAP) of "misinterpreting" parts of a speech, delivered earlier this week by its Amit Shah, to create a communal rift for electoral gain.

In one complaint, the state BJP has accused of violating the code of conduct in his speech in Margao, part of the South Goa parliamentary seat. alleged the AAP "blatantly violated" the code of conduct by "inciting religious sentiments".

"Kejriwal has been reported to have made remarks like mob lynching taking place in the country under the guise of cattle theft is actually murder. Kejriwal also tried to creat fear among Christians and Muslims by saying they will be driven into the sea under the guise of infiltrator," Prabhu said.

In his speech on Saturday, Kejriwal had referred to Amit Shah's recent speech at a Darjeeling poll rally, where he had reportedly said the National Register of Citizens would be implemented across the country and all infiltrator barring Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs would be weeded out of.

Kejriwal had also said if Shah became the Union Home Minister, mob lynching would become commonplace.

In another complaint against Sunil Kawthankar, Prabhu, also the election agent of North candidate Shripad Naik, said the had "grossly misinterpreted the statement of Shah and tried to spread lies".

"He attempted to create communal divide by wrongly citing Shah's speech. It's a gross violation of the poll code and heinous attempt to create a communal rift," Prabhu stated in the complaint.

