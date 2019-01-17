Now, smart garments to prevent falls in Parkinson's patients

A team of researchers are in the process of developing that would prevent falls in people with disease.

Falls, which are frequently caused by gait impairments and postural instability, are common and often devastating in the lives of people with - a

The researchers from Research Australia (NeuRA) and (UNSW) are set to make StandingTall-PD -- a neuro-rehabilitation programme -- that aims to prevent freezing-of-gait and falls, and enhance patients' independence.

The programme uses visual, audio and haptic sensory cues to help rewire the parts of the brain that control walking and preventing falls in people with disease.

The combination of visual, audio and sensory elements helps to form new connections in less affected parts of the brain, leading to improved walking ability, the researchers said.

"Existing dopamine therapies offer benefit in treating in Parkinson's but may not alleviate gait and balance challenges," said Jamie L. Hamilton, Associate at the (MJFF) in the US.

"The new programme has the potential to become an affordable option to address gait and balance issues and improve overall quality of life for people with Parkinson's," said Hamilton.

For the study, researchers will give participants a mat with colour-coded stepping targets, a pair of Sensoria Smart Socks, an and phone.

The programme can help enable participants to self-manage and monitor their own progress via an app on their phone. The app can also trigger stimuli during everyday activities, such as vibration in their Smart Socks, if they are in danger of experiencing freezing-of-gait, falls or if they show signs of shuffling feet.

In addition, clinicians can monitor participants' progress remotely and adjust the programme to provide ongoing and personalised continuity of care.

