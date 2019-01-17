BJP leaders visit Amit Shah at AIIMS

-
-
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including party media coordinator Anil Balooni and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwani Choubey, on Thursday visited AIIMS here where party President Amit Shah has been admitted after contracting swine flu.
Shah, 54, was admitted on Wednesday and is currently under observation of the institute's Director Randeep Guleria.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to visit All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) later in the day.
According to AIIMS sources, Shah is stable and is expected to be discharged soon.
"National President of BJP Amit Shahji is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!" Balooni tweeted.
"Doctors, post check-up this morning, have opined that he is recovering well and would soon be discharged. Thank you all for your kind wishes and several messages. We are overwhelmed by your affection," the BJP tweeted.
Meanwhile, AIIMS authorities said on Thursday that Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was discharged from the hospital earlier in the day, where he was admitted in the Pulmonary Medicine Department.
Prasad, 64, had arrived at the hospital around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
--IANS
som/mag/bg
