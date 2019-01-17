BJP leaders visit Amit Shah at AIIMS

Several (BJP) leaders, including and for Health and Family Welfare Ashwani Choubey, on Thursday visited AIIMS here where Shah has been admitted after contracting swine flu.

Shah, 54, was admitted on Wednesday and is currently under observation of the institute's

is also scheduled to visit All (AIIMS) later in the day.

According to AIIMS sources, Shah is stable and is expected to be discharged soon.

" of Shahji is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!" Balooni tweeted.

"Doctors, post check-up this morning, have opined that he is recovering well and would soon be discharged. Thank you all for your kind wishes and several messages. We are overwhelmed by your affection," the tweeted.

Meanwhile, AIIMS authorities said on Thursday that was discharged from the hospital earlier in the day, where he was admitted in the

Prasad, 64, had arrived at the hospital around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

--IANS

som/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)